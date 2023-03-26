BARBARA JEAN PRICE, 75 of Huntington died March 17. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on March 27 at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Huntington. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements.
