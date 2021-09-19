BARBARA LAND GOAD, 91, daughter of Col. Rufus L. Land and Ann R. Kidder Land, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 17, 2021. Born August 1, 1932, in Ft. Meade, S.D., she began her life as an Army brat, born into a family devoted to military service. Barbara lived in many places until finally settling and eventually raising her own family in Huntington. After moving to Huntington and finishing high school at Huntington High, Barbara continued her stellar education career at Marshall University, where she graduated Salutatorian of her class with dual majors in Drama and Business Administration. While studying at Marshall, Barbara met the love of her life, William C. Goad, formerly of Logan, W.Va., who became her devoted husband of 68 years. After graduation, Barbara and William began their lives and careers together, each at Logan High School. Soon after, both William and Barbara began working for the Social Security Administration, continuing to serve both community and country until their retirement. That same spirit of giving is how Barbara lived the rest of her days. Barbara never met a person or saw a living thing in which she did not see goodness and beauty. She always said, “Be kind to all, and try to leave every place better than you found it.” Barbara is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Patricia Ann Goad and Elizabeth Ann Woodrum; son-in-law, Woody Woodrum; and grandson, Tre Woodrum, who loved her very much. She will be missed. Barbara generously donated her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man sentenced in Cabell sexual assault case
- KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic
- Chuck Landon: Door to Sun Belt is open
- HADCO reaches deal with medical cannabis company
- Demolition to begin on ACF property buildings by Thanksgiving
- Marshall, WVU meet in top-10 men's soccer matchup
- Chesapeake woman pleads guilty to theft of federal funds
- Huntington man charged in 2018 shooting deaths
- Police roundup: Man facing felony charges after weekend arrest
- Police roundup: Dispute between parents leads to vandalism after football game
Collections
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate for home opener
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, men's soccer
- Photos: Marshall defeats North Carolina Central, 44-10
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photo: Beekeeping class at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Midland Branch of the Boyd County Public Library opens
- Photos: Monument dedicated to public service in Kenova
- Photos: Patriot Day observance at Spring Hill Cemetery