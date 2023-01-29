BARBARA LOU BIAS, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born July 24, 1943 in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Lucille Woods. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her lifelong friend, Mary Sexton. She is survived by her close friends, Larry and Joyce Arbogast, Debby Simms, Anna Myers, and beloved dog, Coal. Barbara also enjoyed the company of her caregivers, Courtney Jackson, Terry Roberts, Gayle Ferguson and Emma Mannon. Barbara was a charter member of First Wesleyan Church; where she served in many capacities throughout her life. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School and earned her Master's Plus from Marshall University. Barbara was an elementary school teacher in the Cabell County School system for 40 years, primarily teaching at Guyandotte and Meadows Elementary. She received the Cabell County Teacher of the Year Award for the 1988-1989 school year. There will be a visitation conducted on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at ReClaim Church, 3135 Washington Blvd, Huntington, WV 25705 with Pastors Larry Arbogast and Corey Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Barbara's favorite organizations, Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets, PO Box 1621 Huntington, WV 25717 or the Cabell Huntington Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
