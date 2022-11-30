BARBARA LYNN LLOYD, 74, of Ceredo, mother of Alisha Cavanaugh and Kenneth Lloyd Jr., died Nov. 26 at home. She was a former cook with the Wayne County Board of Education. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society. There will be a celebration of life gathering starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Highway Inn, 4800 Piedmont Rd., Huntington. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.

