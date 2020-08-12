Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBARA MULLINS ELKINS, 91, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home. She was born May 17, 1929, at Mud, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jess and Ruby Mullins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Elkins; brothers, Clell Mullins and Lowell Mullins; and a sister, Juanita Heatherly. She graduated from Hamlin High School in 1946. She was a retired secretary from Jackson Gas Company and was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church. She and her husband were avid WVU fans and enjoyed traveling. She is survived by a son, Gregory A. (Joanna) Elkins; granddaughters, Jessica Balestra (Brad) of Wheeling, W.Va., and Rachel Elkins of Myrtle Beach, S.C. The burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Hamlin United Methodist Church Building Fund.

