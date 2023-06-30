The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Barbara Thompson Booth
BARBARA THOMPSON BOOTH, 83, of Huntington, passed away June 28, 2023. Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Huntington, by Rev. Parrish Bridges, with a reception to follow. She was born October 15, 1939, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Roscoe and Irlenna Bowen Thompson. She graduated from Marshall University with a degree in accounting, later went to Nursing School, and retired as a RN from Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, and an active member of the Cabell County Democratic Women's Club. Over the years, she was involved in numerous clubs, and community organizations, helping with fund-raising for the community. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Allen Booth and three brothers, Roscoe Thompson Jr., David "Dick" Thompson and Larry Thompson. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jerry A. Booth; daughter Barbara Warner of South Point, Ohio; daughter-in-law Lou Booth of Huntington; brothers Gary Thompson (Connie) and Mike Thompson (Linda); grandchildren, Alan Jay Booth (Chelsa), Kayla Sunt (David) and Angie Conley (Chris); eight great-grandchildren; one great- great-granddaughter on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be missed for so many reasons, but she will always be remembered for her bright and beautiful smile. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

