BARRY CHAD BLACK, 51, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. He was born July 9, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Vickie Black and the late Rodney Black. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Austin Black; one sister, Misty Rainbolt (Nathan); nieces and nephew Cameron, Taylor, Braiden and Aliyah and by great-niece and nephews Addison, Aiden and Leland. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Dr. Tim Yates. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

