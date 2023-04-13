BARRY MAURICE ADKINS, 63 of Branchland, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. He was born June 14, 1959, in Huntington, a son of the late Toney and Lila Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Marshall Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Meadows Adkins; one daughter, Brandi Gillispie (Rodney) of Branchland; two stepdaughters, Brandy Iams (Steven) of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Tequilla Elkins of Florida; and seven grandchildren, Jarred Messinger (Maddy), Dakota Gillispie, Blake Hatfield, Addisyn Hanna, Dakota Elkins, Taya Elkins, and Hanna Elkins. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

