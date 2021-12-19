BASCOM EDWARD SMITH, 79, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Dale Barnett. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was born August 5, 1942, at Echo, W.Va., a son of the late Golden and Gertrude Staley Smith. Bascom was a 1963 graduate of Wayne High School and retired as a supervisor with West Virginia American Water. He is survived by his loving wife, Kermalou Elliott Smith; one daughter, Tammy Roberts (Nate) of Kenova; two sons, Jeffrey Smith of Lavalette and Randy Smith (Kimberly) of Chesapeake, Ohio; four grandchildren, Braxton Thompson, Brooke Smith, Brock Smith and Emily Rose Ventura (Cesar); four bonus grandchildren, Brianna Roberts, Olivia Roberts, Cyrus Roberts and Saylor Roberts; and one great-grandchild, Blaine Wilson. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

