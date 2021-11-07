BEATRICE HELEN “SPECK” LYONS MCGLONE, 83, of Kenova, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home with Minister Matthew McBrayer and Elder Phillip Daniels officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. She was born June 29, 1938, in Ceredo, a daughter of the late William Francis and Anna Lee Kidd Lyons. She was a longtime member of the Ceredo Church of Christ, an avid reader and a frequent visitor of the Ceredo Kenova Library. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene McGlone; grandson, Jason McGlone; and three sisters. Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Anna Gene Marsh, Teresa Booth (Jimmy) and Kelly Marcum (Guy); two grandsons; five granddaughters; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Jenny Irvin (Bill), Angie Lockhart, Faith Wilks (Cecil) and Hope Smith (Doug). Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ceredo Kenova Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

