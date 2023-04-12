Beatrice Jean Taylor
BEATRICE JEAN TAYLOR, 80 of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, with funeral services following at 1 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Wayne, West Virginia, by Pastors Roy Collett and Bill Osburn. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia. She was born January 7, 1943, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roscoe and Nora Elkins Hale. Beatrice was a member of the Lavalette Baptist Church of Jesus Christ in Lavalette, W.Va., and was a retired banker. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Roscoe Hale Jr. Survivors include her loving husband, Frank Taylor Jr. of 59 years; three sons, Todd Taylor (Cindy) of Huntington, W.Va., Toby Taylor (Jill) of Lavalette, W.Va., Thad Taylor of Naperville, Ill.; one sister, Betty Burkinshaw (Owen) of Lafayette, Ind.; two brothers, Jim Hale (Sandy) of Ceredo, W.Va., Roger Hale (Katie) of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren, Jordan, Drew, Jenna, Heidy, Hagan, and Halle Taylor. The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers for the love and kindness shown in recent weeks.

