BECKY SUE CONRAD, 75, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. She was born November 13, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Sarah Porter Shelton. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Dexter Conrad. She is survived by three daughters, Sheri Sargent, Connie Conrad and Penelope Conrad; four sons, Dexter Conrad Jr. (Lyn), Robert Bird (Charlotte Fielder), Michael Bird and Brandon Conrad; one sister, Betty Chaney; two brothers, Larry "Bugs" Shelton (Barb) and Calvin Shelton (Leora); nine grandchildren, Shaiyann Conrad, Jarod Fugate, Scott Dupuie, Michael Dupuie, Saisha Bird, Dominic Conrad, Chloe Faulkner (Matthew), Christian Conrad and Colbi Sargent; and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the mausoleum at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. with her nephew Rev. Eddie Howell officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

