BELINDA ELLEN FORD, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary by Pastor Dennis Smith. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. She was born May 28, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late James Pershing and Ruby Elizabeth Fizer Ward. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Elwood Ford; two brothers, Butch and Teddy Ward; and a sister, Marcia Mansfield. Belinda retired from Cabell County Board of Education having taught many years at Spring Hill Elementary School. Her years at Spring Hill were very dear to her and she made many special friends while teaching there. She is survived by children: Nikki Dever of Rock Falls, Ill., Melanie Smith and husband, Wayne of Barboursville, W.Va., Amy McPherson of Wallace, S.C., Bobby Ford and wife, Cyndi of Huntington and Stephanie Morgan and husband, Chris of Huntington; a brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Debbie Ward of Huntington; seventeen grandchildren: Ashley, Kristen, Mallory, Chelsie, Aaron, Savanna, Emmaleigh, Brady, Brogan, Zaida, Alex, T.J., Garret, Josh, Tori, Trevor and Lukas; nine great-grandchildren; her best friend, Jennifer Reynolds; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you