BELVA JEAN MATTHEWS, 82, of Huntington, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a long illness. She was a devoted, lifelong member of the Mt. Union United Methodist Church and over the years served as a teacher in classes from children to adult ages. She was heavily involved in and a former president of the Mt. Union United Methodist Women. She recently received an award for community service through the Church. Belva Jean graduated from Wayne High School and Marshall University. She was a retired Wayne County schoolteacher. Most of her career was spent teaching 1st grade at Lavalette Elementary. After she retired, Belva Jean continued to volunteer and substitute teach at local schools for several years. Through her love of teaching and helping children, Belva Jean touched the lives of countless children over the years. She was a member of and involved with several civic and charitable organizations. Among these, she was a charter member and former president of the Alpha Delta Kappa teachers sorority and was a member of the Lavalette Woman’s Club. Belva Jean also volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital in the gift shop, the Cancer Center and the Pain Clinic. She also volunteered at Heritage Farm and the Huntington Museum of Art on occasion. In addition to all of these activities, she enjoyed her family and friends most of all. She loved to go to her grandchildren’s ball games and school activities. She was known among her family and friends to be quite the shopper and talker, in a good way. Belva Jean loved to play cards with her friends and played Euchre monthly in a local women’s “Card Club.” Belva Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ruth Wallace; two brothers, Don Wallace and Francis Lee Wallace; and her mother-in-law and close friend, June Matthews Messinger. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Millard Franklin (Mig) Matthews; one son, Gary Matthews (Elizabeth); two grandchildren, Hazley and Hendrix Matthews; one very special sister, Lavonna Rose “Tudy” Toney (Chester); two brothers, Harry Wallace (Linda) and Bo Wallace (Mary); two brothers-in-law, Jay Howard Matthews (Linda) and Rodney Dixon; three sisters-in-law, Francis Wallace, Dovetta Workman (Eddie) and Janetta Burdette (Steve); numerous nieces, nephews and grand-dogs. She also is survived by several close friends including Joyce Ray, JoAnn Chambers, Gail Brumfield, Beverly Burgess, Roberta McKeand, Judy Adams and Diana Dowis. Mig and Gary want to give a special thank you to Tudy, Harry, Bo and Frances for all the love, help and support they have given. The family also wants to thank Gayle and Jackie from Village Caregiving for the wonderful care that they provided to her over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mt. Union United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday, April 18, 2022, at noon at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, West Virginia, with funeral services to follow in the Reger Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Pastor Amy McNeil. Belva Jean will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Kenova, West Virginia. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
