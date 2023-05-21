Belvard Gillette Prichard

MR. BELVARD "B.G." GILLETTE PRICHARD passed away at his home on May 18, 2023. He is survived by his wife Leona E. "Peggy" Adkins Prichard; daughter Mary and John Laverty; son Belvard "Skip" Prichard; daughter Karen and Dan Mills; grandsons Kyle Mills and Joshua and Brooke Mills; great-granddaughter Emory E. Mills; sister Bonita and Danny Williams; niece Shaunda Rice; and cousins Patricia and Buck Crews and Wendy and ABC123 and their families. Preceded in death by his grandmothers, Willie Mae Gillette and Etta R. Prichard who raised him; his mother Elizabeth Gillette Prichard: father Belvard R. Prichard and wife Bertha Wellman Prichard; sister Minetta Sue Rice; special uncles Jack Gillette and Russel Prichard and cousin Russell G. Prichard. He fondly reminisced about growing up on Keyser Street in Wayne and made lifelong friends like William Harrison and Charles McKown. He was a graduate of Wayne High School, served in the Navy aboard the USS Essex and graduated from Marshall University. He enjoyed being a member of the Ashland Jaycees, Lions Club at Wayne, and planning reunions with his classmates of 1951, and his work with the Wayne County EDA. His passion for reading was passed to his children and grandchildren. Services will be Monday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home. Friends and family may call from noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.

