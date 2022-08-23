BENJAMIN M. HORTON SR., 90, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Ben was born July 2, 1932, in Lester, W.Va., a son of the late Kermit and Hazel Horton. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Noel and Libby, two sisters-in-law, Anise and Jo, and one brother-in-law, Roy Jr.
He graduated from Trap Hill High School in 1950. After high school, he served honorably in the United States Air Force. He graduated from Marshall University and retired from Cabell County Schools. He is remembered fondly by countless individuals for multiple decades of service as a teacher, principal, and advocate for education.
He was a member of Cannonsburg Primitive Baptist Church, WVAEMSP, and the "Breakfast Bunch," a longtime gathering of faithful friends. He was a regular presence in hallways, ballfields, sanctuaries, and homes throughout the Tri-State area. More than anything, he will be remembered as the most gentle, wise, humble, loyal, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He is survived by his wife Frances Hamm Horton; one son, Benjamin Horton Jr. (Cheryl) of Milton, W.Va.; one daughter, Karen Miller (Mark) of Scott Depot, W.Va.; one brother, Delford Horton (Gertie) of Stansbury Park, Utah; sisters-in-law Lois Hill (Jim) of Richmond, Va., Margaret Riffe (Jan) of Holmen, Wis., and Ada Maynor (Steve) of Uneeda, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Bethany Dejarnett, Jill Holdsworth (Steven), Greg Keiling (Monica), Ashley Reynolds, Ty Miller, Luke Miller (Mary Kate), and Olivia Horton; nine great-grandchildren, Austin and Tucker Dejarnett, Andrew and Cameron Holdsworth, Trevor and Jaxon Keiling, Baylee and Brayden Reynolds, and Jason Adkins; close cousin Haskel Huffman (Patty); and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cannonsburg Primitive Baptist Church, 1213 West Collins St., Flatwoods, KY 41139 or the West Virginia Reading Association at www.wvreading.com/donate.
Sincere thanks to Dr. Shawn Coffman for his compassionate care.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with Elders Joe Miller, Eddy Lester, and John Funk officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with military honors. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.timeformemory.net/wallace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DOUGLAS McARTHUR SMITH, 79, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursd…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.