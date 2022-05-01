BENNETT H. WILLIAMS II, “BEN,” of Sarasota, Fla., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on April 14, 2022, at the age of 80. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, on September 22, 1941, to Florence and Bennett Williams, Ben was one of four siblings. He lived with his sisters, Sandy, Shelia and Melanie, until graduating from Huntington High School in 1959 and Marshall University in 1966. At Marshall, Ben met his future wife, Peggy Tucker, and joined the West Virginia National Guard Special Forces and 82nd Airborne. He was also a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After graduating from Marshall University in 1966, Ben pursued a career in pharmaceutical sales. He and Peggy moved to Mansfield, Ohio, first, where their children Wendy and Benny were born. They next relocated to Columbus and Pickerington, Ohio, before moving to Sarasota, Florida, where Ben eventually retired. While in the military, Ben earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and served as Assistant Commandant at the Ohio Military Academy. What Ben enjoyed most was spending his time with friends, whether it was boating on Buckeye Lake, traveling to the Bahamas, golfing or playing cards. He was always an early riser and greeted each day and person he met with a smile. Ben’s service was planned for Wednesday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ben’s memory to the Senior Friendship Centers of Sarasota.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you