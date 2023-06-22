Bennie Gene "Ben" Thompson
SYSTEM

BENNIE GENE "BEN" THOMPSON, 87, of Genoa, WV, died June 18 at Martin County Health Center in Inez, Kentucky. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. June 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Doug Thompson. Burial will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, WV. He was born February 8, 1936, in Genoa, WV, a son of the late Charles Thompson and Ethel Umberger Thompson. Bennie was a retired truck driver for Armstrong products, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Survivors include two daughters, Vicky Foster of Cleveland, OH, Linda Duncan of Florida, a son, Benny Lee Thompson (Mary) of Proctorville, OH, a brother, Bernie Thompson and wife, Nancy of Huntington, WV and numerous grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, WV.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you