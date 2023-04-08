BENNIE ODELL MANNON, 84 of Huntington, widower of Louise Reynolds Mannon, died April 3 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired as an owner/operator of a janitorial service. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. April 10 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. April 10 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
