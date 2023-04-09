BENNIE ODELL MANNON, 84, of Huntington, widower of Louise Reynolds Mannon, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1938 in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Bennie Young and Ruth Holley Young Mannon. His step-father Asa Mannon; a daughter, Eileen Meadows; one sister-in-law, Ivory Mannon; and one great grandson, Jayden Cooper, also preceded him in death. Odell was a US Army veteran and owner/operator of a janitorial service in the local area. Survivors include two daughters, Lois Chapman (Mike) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Katrina Anderson of Huntington; one son, Herbert "Pudge" Wells (Madge) of Ona, W.Va.; sister, Sally Jean Osburn (Clarence), and brother, Glen Arthur Mannon, both of Lorraine, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor T. D. Mills officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The procession will leave after visitation to go to the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pennington just one piece of eager QB room
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses open in downtown Huntington
- Exercise trail's opening marks progress for Grand Patrician project
- Knights beat Highlanders 4-0, but lose star player
- WVU women’s basketball: Were Carey or Stephens considered in hiring process?
- Wayne Richard Bennett
- Learning the old ways: West Virginia School of Traditional Skills takes root
- Coopers Rock State Forest to receive $10M in upgrades
- Lunsford lifts Lincoln County past Midland with walkoff shot
- Fry new boys basketball coach at Ironton St. Joe
Collections
- Photo: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Grand Patrician Resort walking and exercise trail
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, Monday, April 3
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington
- Photos: Lincoln County tops Cabell Midland, 1-0
- Photos: Ceredo Wellness Center "life bouquet" art event
- Photos: 4th Annual Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Marshall conducts final spring Green and White Day
- Photos: Safety Town Road Trip at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Akers-Hale track and field meet
- Photos: Operation Easter Egg Hunt