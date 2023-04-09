BENNIE ODELL MANNON, 84, of Huntington, widower of Louise Reynolds Mannon, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1938 in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Bennie Young and Ruth Holley Young Mannon. His step-father Asa Mannon; a daughter, Eileen Meadows; one sister-in-law, Ivory Mannon; and one great grandson, Jayden Cooper, also preceded him in death. Odell was a US Army veteran and owner/operator of a janitorial service in the local area. Survivors include two daughters, Lois Chapman (Mike) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Katrina Anderson of Huntington; one son, Herbert "Pudge" Wells (Madge) of Ona, W.Va.; sister, Sally Jean Osburn (Clarence), and brother, Glen Arthur Mannon, both of Lorraine, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor T. D. Mills officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The procession will leave after visitation to go to the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

