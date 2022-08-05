Berl Bruce Pack
BERL BRUCE PACK, 85, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Mark Roach officiating. Bruce was born April 25, 1937, in Wayne a son of the late Frank and Erie Smith Pack. He was a member of the Dock's Creek Missionary Baptist Church and was a retired truck driver from Marathon Petroleum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious daughter Pamela Renee Pack Osborne; two brothers, Merrill Pack and William Pack and a sister, Delores Robertson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Judy Akers Pack; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Pack (Cathy); siblings Loretta Wallace, Lola Mae Finnell, Peggy Wallace, Brenda Pack Maynard, Janice Riley, Bonnie Sue Brown, Marvin Pack, Douglas Pack, Richard Pack and Vera Stiltner. He is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger Akers (Linda); son-in-law Kevin Osborne and two grandchildren, Nicholas Allen Osborne and Rebecca Arlene Osborne. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

