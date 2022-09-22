BERNARD DAVID RIGGS, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at UK Medical Center and was united with his Savior on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., with Pastor Jeffrey F. Canterbury of First Baptist Church Ceredo, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery.
Bernard was born November 11, 1940, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Andrew Wayne and Reba Ball Riggs and raised in Happy Hollow outside Kenova. He was a graduate of Ferndale Elementary School and C-K High School, class of 1958, where he played on both the baseball and football teams.
Bernard was a career-long employee and supervisor at Ashland Petroleum and retired from Marathon Petroleum in 2000.
Bernard was a faithful man who loved the Lord. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, always caring for his family and others. An avid gardener, he loved being outside doing all the chores necessary to produce a big garden and beautiful plants and flowers.
His greatest love though was taking care of and providing for his wife, parents and in-laws, siblings, children, and grandchildren. His devotion for those closest to him cannot be replaced.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Elaine Craycraft, Marsha Riggs, and Wilda Milam.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Nancy Lou Norman Riggs; son and daughter-in-law David Riggs (Tamela); daughter Lora Billups; four grandchildren, Emily Billups, Andrew Riggs, Kathryn Riggs, and Jenna Billups; a brother-in-law Willie Milam; a sister-in-law Margaret Kizzee; two aunts, Katie McCallister and Mary Ball; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and good neighbors.
