Bernard David Riggs
BERNARD DAVID RIGGS, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at UK Medical Center and was united with his Savior on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va., with Pastor Jeffrey F. Canterbury of First Baptist Church Ceredo, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery.

