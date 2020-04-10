BERNARD FRANKLIN TOMBLIN, 80, of Wayne, husband of Peggy Ferrell Tomblin, died April 3 in Huntington Health and Rehab Center. He was a coal miner. Private graveside services will be conducted at Tomblin Cemetery, East Lynn. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
BERNARD FRANKLIN TOMBLIN
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.