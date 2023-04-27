BERNARD KAY MARSHALL, 86 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away at his home on Friday, April 21st, 2023. Visitation will be at Reger Funeral Home & Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel on Friday April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at noon, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel by evangelist Wyn Baker. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Kenova. He was born October 21, 1936, in rural Wayne County and was the second oldest of ten children. Bernard is survived by Gwen, his wife of 64 years; a daughter, Rena (Barry) Burgess, with granddaughter Brooke Burgess, and two step grandchildren, Blake (Raquel) Burgess, and Lindsey (Jake) Wellman, along with 6 great-grandchildren; a son, Bernard K. (Kelley) Marshall Jr., with three grandchildren, Zach, Austin and Shannon Marshall. He is also survived by one sister, Louise (Danny) Simmons; five brothers, Frank, Tommy (Mickie), Roger (Dina), Randy (Linda), and Tony (Sue); brother-in-law Paul Dobbins; and three sisters-in-law, Betty Marshall, Cathy Marshall, and Molly Barr. Bernard is also survived by two of his mother's sisters, Ruby Napier Watts, and Elsie Napier Dean. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Pearl Napier Marshall; a sister, Arbutus Dobbins; two brothers, Paul and Benny Marshall; and sister-in-law Sandy Marshall.
Bernard was a 1957 graduate of Buffalo High School where he was an active member and president of the FFA. Bernard worked at Sears for 27 years as a salesman in the lawn and garden department. He loved the outdoors and was often seen around Buffalo Creek farming and gardening over the last 60 years. He enjoyed a variety of horses and enjoyed both riding and working them in harness. He loved the community and enjoyed helping all he could. His gift of telling stories will be missed by all who knew him. Although health issues prevented farming in later years, he continued to enjoy driving around the farm on his tractor or side-by-side and working on walking sticks that he gave to friends and family. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center, ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Hospice of Huntington for their great care of our father over the past 3 months. Pallbearers will be Gary Jeffers, Zach Marshall, Austin Marshall, Randy Marshall, Tom Marshall, and Jeff Maddox. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
LOVELL DARRELL HILL SR., 81 of Kenova, passed away April 13, 2023. Funeral services will be …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.