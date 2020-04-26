BERNICE ALENE HALE (RAY) SANDERS, age 84, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, after a long and beautiful life. She was born in Wayne County, West Virginia, to Lucien and Lina Hale. She graduated Wayne High School and Marshall University. She married Henry Albert Ray in December of 1956. Both were educators and administrators in the Wayne County School System until his death in 1979. Bernice continued raising her two sons after Henry’s death while being a principal at Buffalo Middle School. Throughout her life she participated in many of the activities of the schools she worked in, but she was also an active member of the Lavalette Woman’s Club and Delta Kappa Gamma education sorority. She loved to cook and have people over to her house for fellowship and good conversation. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ at 26th Street and 1st Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia. There, she affected many lives with her Christian attitudes, her wit and wisdom, and her infectious smile. Her presence was a light unto many others. For many years after Henry’s death, she was alone, but found new love and comfort with Fred Sanders in 1993. They were together for seven years, until his untimely passing in 2000. With their marriage, she gained three stepchildren and seven step-grandchildren. Together they loved the new larger family and spent time together traveling the country in car, truck, RV and boat, setting up a home in Florida and enjoying life to its fullest. Bernice was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Granny B” with all her grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh and smile. She made friends everywhere she went. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” Bernice was part of a very large family, the Hales of Wayne County, and she is survived by her twin sister, Barbara (Farley) Hicks, and her sister-in-law, Carolyn (Susie) Hale. She was preceded in death by her parents and the following siblings: Tennie Booth, Opal Mills, Norma Hale, Charles Hale, Talmadge Hale, Lucian W. Hale, Garnet Hale and Edward Hale. She was also a large part of the Ray family, and she was preceded in death by Henry’s siblings: Reba Thompson, Evelyn McCoy, Mary Davis, Francis Davis, Louise Hutchinson, Max Ray, Les Ray and Quentin Ray. Bernice is also survived by her two sons and their wives, Brent and Kimberly Ray, and Bruce and Jennifer Ray; and her grandchildren, Koral Ray, Bryanmarc Ray, Bryce Ray and Jaycob Ray. She is survived by her stepchildren and their spouses, Fred and Sharon Sanders, Leesha and Duane Adkins, and Tina Ellis; and their children and grandchildren. She also leaves behind many cousins, beloved friends, students and others she touched as an educator and as a friend. All of these she loved and touched deeply with her easy manners, firm convictions and warm smile. At this time, which is so strange to all of us, the family has decided to postpone a public viewing and funeral. Bernice would have wanted each of her family and friends to be safe and stay healthy during this time. A celebration of her life will be planned in the near future when we can share laughs, smiles, tears and stories with each other. She will definitely be smiling down upon each of us until then, during that time and long after. Interment will be beside her husband, Henry, at the Docks Creek Cemetery outside of Kenova, West Virginia. The family requests that instead of flowers, please think of others at this time and provide donations in her name to one of the following organizations: the 26th Street Church of Christ, 101 26th St., Huntington, WV 25703; Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001; or The West Virginia Children’s Trust Fund, P.O. Box 3192, Charleston, WV 25332. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
