BERNICE JEAN HATTON, born August 14, 1948, went home to be with Jesus on April 18, 2022, while in the care of Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Viola Hodge, her eldest brother, James Homer Hodge, her ex-husband and father of her children, Bob Hatton, and the light of her life, her eldest granddaughter, Chelsea Jane Rickard. She is survived by a brother, Roger (Helen) Hodge of Huntington, W.Va., and two daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Phelps of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Missie (Taw) Chapman of South Point, Ohio; five grandchildren, Zac, Haley (Tyler), Dan, Brady (Lyric) and Bryan, and three great-grandsons, Cash, Cannon and Crew, and she was excited for the arrival of her first great-granddaughter, Brandi Jane Rickard. She is also survived by a host of special family and friends, including her aunt and lifelong friend, Connie Conley of Ona, cousin, Suzette Stevens of Kenova; and Cindy Obregon of Cleveland, Ohio. Special friends include Linda Kay Boshell, Ceredo, Trish Katrinic of Barboursville; her mentor and dear friend, Dr. Gary Gilbert of Huntington; the ladies in her quilting club, book club and the beach girls. She was also an avid reader and was very grateful for the services provided by Jack and friends at the CK public library. She was a 1966 graduate of CK High School and continued her education at Marshall University, receiving her LPN and RN certifications. She was also an RDMS (Registered Diagnostic Sonographer). She spent over 50 years in the medical field in nursing as well as a nurse administrator. She retired from University Physicians and Surgeons as administrator of the OB/GYN Department. She attended Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church and was active in her book club and quilting club as well as generously donating her time and financial support to her church and Hope’s Place Children’s Advocacy Center in Ashland, Ky. There will be a time to gather and remember Jean on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home in Ceredo. Jean loved plants and flowers, but we would encourage people to donate to charities she loved and supported, including Hope’s Place Children’s Advocacy Center and Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be made to her family at www.regerfh.com.
