BERNICE JEAN HATTON, 73, of Ceredo, mother of Lisa Phelps and Missie Chapman, died April 18 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was an RN and retired from University Physicians and Surgeons as an administrator. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. April 23 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you