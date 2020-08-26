Essential reporting in volatile times.

BERNICE JOHNSON, 93, of Huntington, widow of Lyle Johnson, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 8, 1927, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Odell and Goldie Adkins Perry. She was a retired telephone operator and attended Camp Creek Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Johnson, and a son, Rick Johnson. Survivors include three grandchildren, Aaron (Renae) Johnson of Proctorville, Ohio, Richelle “Shelly” Johnson of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Matthew Johnson of Akron, Ohio, and a great-grandchild, Andrielle Johnson of Kenova, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. 

