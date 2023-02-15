BERNICE MITCHELL, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born December 8, 1942, in East Lynn, W.Va., to Harvey and Della Belcher Ross. Bernice loved caring for people and embodied a spirit of kindness throughout her life. She was an avid culinarian and seamstress, skills that she often taught to her family. She also held the titles of glassworker and caretaker during her younger years. She joins her husband Opie, her son Anthony, and her siblings Carma Lee, Basil, Evelyn, Letha, Ellis, June, Violetta and Magdalena in eternity. She also joins her siblings-in-law, Curtiss and Lenora, whom she adored. Surviving are her grandchildren, Shad, Tyler, and Katie, her daughter-in-law, Candy, and many nieces and nephews. During her final months of life, Bernice was a resident at Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center, and her family would like to extend much gratitude for the excellent care she received. She will be missed by all who knew her. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Wayne County, W.Va. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

