BERNICE RAY SANDERS, 84, of Huntington, died April 21 at Grayson’s Assisted Living, Huntington. She was a retired teacher and administrator with the Wayne County Public School System. A private graveside funeral service will be held for the family. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com

