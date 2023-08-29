The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BERNIE E. RIGGS, 93, of Kenova died Aug. 24 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Houdaille Industries in Huntington and was a pastor. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Victory Baptist Church, 301 15th St., Kenova. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting with arrangements www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church.

