Bernie E. Riggs

BERNIE E. "BUDDY" RIGGS, 93, of Kenova, W.Va., went home to be with his Heavenly Father, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born May 28, 1930, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Charles Spurgeon and Ruth Canterbury Riggs. Buddy attended the Ceredo-Kenova schools and was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, having served during the Korean War. He also retired from Houdaille Industries in Huntington. He was called to be a pastor at a young age and faithfully served many Baptist churches in Wayne County, W.Va. Buddy was a founding member and longtime pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Kenova, where he mentored others becoming ministers. He loved to garden and can the things he grew. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Virginia Fugate Riggs; his second wife Dalena Kay Riggs; brothers Charles, Carl, Ralph and Garrett Riggs and sisters Dorothy Pauley, Maxine Ferguson and Juanita Moore. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law David and Cindie Riggs; daughter Karen Samons; grandson Jason (Terri) Perdue; granddaughter Tracy (Clint) Mayes; great-grandchildren Savannah and Tucker Mayes; brothers Eustace Riggs, Sherman "Pat" (Norma) Riggs and Dana Ray Riggs; many nieces and nephews and his brothers and sisters in Christ. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Victory Baptist Church, 301 15th St., Kenova, WV, 25530 by Rev. Dan Preece. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time on Tuesday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Victory Baptist, the church he loved.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
