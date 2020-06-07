Essential reporting in volatile times.

BERT DAVID “TUT” FOWLER, 76, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Jody Fortner and Minister Bob Fowler 11 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Burial will follow the service. Tut was born on April 5, 1944, in Catlettsburg, Ky., to the late John and Gladys Perkins Fowler. He was the owner and operator of a recycling facility. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ervin Lucas Jr.; a grandson, Devon Christopher Fulks; three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Stella Lucas Fowler; one son, David Scott Fowler; two daughters, Natalie Lyn Fowler and Amber Denis Fowler; three grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Thompson, Shawn Gregory Fowler and Christian Sky Fowler; four brothers; three sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Hospice House of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. There will be no visitation. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

