The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BERTHA LOUISE RANSON, age 99, passed away Saturday June 3, 2023, at Amber Park Senior Living in Pickerington, Ohio. Born in Massena, N.Y. Longtime resident of Huntington, W.Va., before coming to Columbus, Ohio in 1983. Preceded in death by husband Ellsworth G. Ranson; several brothers and sisters. Survived by daughter Linda (Bob) Secrest; grandsons Dwight (Melissa) Secrest, David (Paula) Secrest and Robbie (Malinda) Secrest; great-grandchildren Samantha, Kate, Katarina, Olivia and Jackson; brother Robert (Miriam) Hyde; niece Edith Linstruth; nephew Greg Morrison and other nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 12, 2023 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. www.evansfuneralhome.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you