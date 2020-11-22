BERTHA MILLER, 94, of Charleston, formerly of Lesage, passed away September 16, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was born March 7, 1926, in Lawrence County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Nevada Muncy Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Miller, six brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Powell of Charleston and Janet Ferguson of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrew Kelly, Lauren Ferguson, Emily Ferguson; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Oxley and Amelia Kelly. Bertha was a Baptist by faith and a member of the Barboursville Baptist Church and active with the youth ministry for many years. She also had a spot in her heart for elders. She was a graduate of the Huntington College of Business and worked in the food brokerage field throughout her career. A private family funeral service was conducted.

