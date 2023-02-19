BERTIE MAE STAMPER BURDETTE, 81, of Ona, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday February 13, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 13, 1941 in Chapmanville, W.Va., the tenth child of the late Leslie and Maggie Eplin Stamper. She was preceded in death by her five brothers: Troy, Robert, Ted, Jay and Henry Stamper; four sisters: Eunice Bias, Pauline Stevens, Mary Reynolds and Florine Angle; and a son-in-law, Jeff Dillon. Bertie is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Burdette; two daughters, Cathy Dillon, Lisa and Andy Booten; grandchildren, Brandon Frazier, Dylan Booten and Trenton Dillon; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Ariana Frazier; and a brother-in-law, Samuel Burdette. Bertie was a Blue Bird leader and a Cheerleading coach for her girls when they were young and worked as a supervisor at Stone Lodge for many years, she loved watching Marshall football and curling up in bed with a good book but most of all her family. We would like to thank a special friend Gloria for visiting and calling her while at home, also all the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, which provided wonderful care and love to our mother, they have become like family. The family request if you would like to do something in memory of Bertie, you can visit a loved one or friend who is sick or shut in or do a kind deed for someone as she would've done. We celebrated our mother every day and she is so loved and will be deeply missed but now we know she lives. Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life, the one who believes in me will live, even though they die" John 11:25. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road; Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
