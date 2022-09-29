BESSIE ANN MEDDINGS PERRY, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., passed from our loving arms into the care of Jesus at the home of her son and daughter-in-law on Monday, September 26, 2022.
She was born March 25, 1947, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leonard and Louise Marcum Meddings. Also preceding her in death was one brother, Leo Daniel Meddings and one sister, Mary Meddings Williamson.
Bessie was a schoolteacher for over 30 years and was blessed to impact the lives of children in the community of Wayne. She attended Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Lavalette and loved gardening, crocheting, beautiful Christmas trees, and rocking grandbabies.
Survivors include her loving husband Joe C. Perry; one son, Michael Joe (Cassie) Perry of Wayne; four grandchildren: Eli, Emi, Nathan, and Callie; one brother-in-law, Larry (Jan) Williamson of Guntersville, Ala.; one sister-in-law, Betty Meddings of Ann Arbor, Mich.; special niece Dr. Jennifer Ann Meddings of Ann Arbor, who was always available to help and guide the family through the struggles of her recent illness; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to mention.
Her amazing dinners and her ability to care for everyone's needs before her own will be deeply missed. She was known as Granny and never said no to babysitting her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Manuel Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the William Perry Cemetery, Perry Ridge, Dunlow, W. Va. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
