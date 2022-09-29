Bessie Ann Meddings Perry
BESSIE ANN MEDDINGS PERRY, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., passed from our loving arms into the care of Jesus at the home of her son and daughter-in-law on Monday, September 26, 2022.

She was born March 25, 1947, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leonard and Louise Marcum Meddings. Also preceding her in death was one brother, Leo Daniel Meddings and one sister, Mary Meddings Williamson.

