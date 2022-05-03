BESSIE SIMPKINS, age 98, formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Celebration Villa in Teays Valley, W.Va., with family by her side. She was born February 17, 1924, in East Lynn, W.Va., to the late George and Florence Adkins and was the last of their nine children. Her husband, E.J. Simpkins, also preceded her in death along with one son, Normal Dale Simpkins, and one grandson, Carl David Simpkins. Bessie was a faithful member of the Wayne Church of Christ. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy (Butch) Melton of Hurricane, W.Va., and Ollivia (Keith) Dye of Salisbury, N.C.; six grandchildren, Tracy Simpkins of Wayne, Randall Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., Bradley Damron of Great Falls, Montana, Gregory Damron of Gilbert, Arizona, Amanda Smith of Lavalette, W.Va., and Zachary Dye of Beijing, China; six great-grandchildren, Jacob and Emma Simpkins, Gregory Jr. and Bayley Damron, and Madison and Matthew McClure; several nieces and nephews; and special brothers and sister in Christ, Richard, Gladys, and Vernon Adkins. The family would like to thank Celebration Villa of Teays Valley and Hospice of Teays Valley for their exceptional care. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Ronnie Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged in downtown attack
- JAMES DIRK BLEVINS
- Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
- New York-based firm acquires industrial property in Huntington
- Panthers' boys basketball coach Davis resigns
- ANGEL LYNN MIDKIFF
- Cabell County Commission objects to AEP rate increase request
- 9th Street Live outdoor music event returns for 2022 season
- Two graduate from drug court program Monday
- Marshall commencement serves as time of reflection
Collections
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Spring Commencement
- Photos: School of Medicine's 42nd Annual Graduation and Investiture Ceremony
- Photos: MU School of Nursing recognition ceremony
- Photos: Cabell County Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year awards
- Photos: Ruth Sullivan Rally for Autism Walk/Run
- Photos: Marshall University School of Pharmacy commencement ceremony
- Photos: Class of 2024 White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. St. Albans, softball
- Photos: Huntington Rotary Club honors Frank Hanshaw
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, baseball