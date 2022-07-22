BETHANNE B. COONEY, 80 of Huntington, widow of John Edward Cooney, died July 19 at home. She was formerly employed by Allied Warehouse. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 25 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Grace United Methodist Church.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you