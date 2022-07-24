BETHANNE BECKWITH COONEY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Donna Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. She was born January 19, 1942, daughter of the late Norman Robert and Mary Dame Alexander. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Cooney. Bethanne had over 30 years of service with Allied Warehouse. She was a member of the former Otterbein and Faith United Methodist Church and an active member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Mary Elizabeth (Ed) Shuff, Brenda Kay (Tim) Long, Terri (Billy) Burns, Phyllis Boyce, Rebecca "Becky" (Mark) Cooper and John Hugh Cooney; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 11 great- great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother Norman "Bobby" (Sara) Alexander and a host of friends and church family. Those who wish may memorial contributions in John and Bethanne's memory to Community of Grace United Methodist Church. Friends and family may visit www.beardmortuary.com, to share memories, leave condolences and read detailed obituary.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Fat Patty's franchise in Tri-State has new owners
- Nuclear power developer sees potential in Ohio Valley
- DirecTV workers in Huntington plan to picket company
- CNN series to air ‘Black Appalachia’ episode Sunday night
- Donna Jean Staley Spry May
- Former Herd basketball chaplain joining Auburn men's staff
- Wary, storm-weary Huntington residents avoid flooding despite heavy rainfall
- Active COVID cases hit five-month high in West Virginia
- Greenup couple convicted in abuse of foster child
- Man arrested after shots fired at night club
Collections
- Photos: CWA Local 2009 conducts picket
- Photos: Welcome home celebration for baby Steele Merritt
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Beauty Pageant
- Photos: WV Little League 8-10 State Softball Tournament Championship
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Alcon present job fair
- Photos: Appalachia Service Project visits Guyandotte
- Photos: Marshall conducts summer basketball practice
- Photos: The Wild Ramp celebrates 10 years in business
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day
- Photos: WV Little League 9-11 State Softball Championship