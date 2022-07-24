Bethanne Beckwith Cooney
SYSTEM

BETHANNE BECKWITH COONEY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Donna Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. She was born January 19, 1942, daughter of the late Norman Robert and Mary Dame Alexander. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Cooney. Bethanne had over 30 years of service with Allied Warehouse. She was a member of the former Otterbein and Faith United Methodist Church and an active member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Mary Elizabeth (Ed) Shuff, Brenda Kay (Tim) Long, Terri (Billy) Burns, Phyllis Boyce, Rebecca "Becky" (Mark) Cooper and John Hugh Cooney; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 11 great- great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother Norman "Bobby" (Sara) Alexander and a host of friends and church family. Those who wish may memorial contributions in John and Bethanne's memory to Community of Grace United Methodist Church. Friends and family may visit www.beardmortuary.com, to share memories, leave condolences and read detailed obituary.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you