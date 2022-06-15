BETTY ANN COPELAND HANNAN, age 87 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born June 28, 1934, in Waynesboro, Tenn., the daughter of the late Jessie Almon and Mary Ruth Duren Copeland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. Joe Richard "Dick" Hannan, sisters Amelia and Janet Copeland. Betty is survived by stepdaughter Debbie (John) Mitchell of Batesburg, S.C.; three stepsons, Rick (Patty) Hannan of Huntington, W.Va., Bill (Susie) Hannan of Huntington, W.Va., and Jeff (Priscilla) Hannan of Pipestem, W.Va.; grandchildren Jay (Sarah) Hannan, Joshua (Marcus Simms) Mitchell, Justin Hannan, Rheney Mitchell, and T.R. Hannan; and great-grandchildren Cora and Shelby Hannan, Dr. Dustin Woods and Haillie Runyon. Betty is also survived by her sister, Helen (Johnny) Ramirez of Waynesboro, Tenn.; brother Jerry (Ruby) Copeland of Waynesboro, Tenn.; nieces and a nephew, several great-nieces and great-nephews, great- great-nephews and a great- great-niece. Betty was retired as an R.N. from American Red Cross. She was a longtime member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross in Betty's name. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Services will be private for the family.
