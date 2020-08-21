BETTY CAROL NEWMAN, 85, of Huntington, widow of Joseph Oliver and James Newman, died Aug. 19 in Woodlands Assisted Living. There will be no services at this time. She retired from the former C&P Telephone Company. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
