BETTY DELORES KEYSER, Born February 23, 1934, into a family of 11 brothers and sister to the late Elmer and Garnet Bays, passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2020, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ed Keyser, and is survived by her sons Douglas Keyser of Culloden, Dallas and Donna Keyser of Culloden; one grandson, Joshua and wife Shari of Winfield W.Va.; one brother, Junior and wife Christine Bays of Hamlin; one sister, Anna Adkins of Huntington. In her later years, she attended Valley View FWB Church in Hurricane and was devoted to her Baptist faith. She worked many years at George's Dry Cleaners before she retired to be a homemaker. She loved her sons dearly and was devoted to them and her husband. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family welcomes flowers at the service but if desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the IPF Foundation. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines, and masks will be required.

