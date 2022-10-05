BETTY DOLORES PLASTER KILGORE, 90, of Huntington, took her final breath on this earth and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 1, 2022.
Betty was born on November 15, 1931, to the late Dora Owens Plaster and Ezburn Plaster. She was a graduate of Huntington High School.
Betty married Carl Kenneth Kilgore on December 8, 1950, and they would have celebrated their 72nd anniversary this year. Betty was a devoted homemaker who created a loving home for her husband and four children. She was a marvelous cook and enjoyed having her family together as often as possible. She and Carl were long-time members of Haneys Branch Baptist Church and have been faithful members of First Baptist Church of Ceredo for the past 22 years.
In addition to her devoted husband Carl, she is dearly loved and survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Bryan Adkins and Dolores and Emmitt Adkins and by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Dwaine and Ruthanne Kilgore and Ronnie and Denise Kilgore. She was a beloved Mamaw who loved and prayed for her 10 grandchildren, Dan, Emmitt, Matthew, Brian, Andrea, Rachel, Christopher, Jacob, Eric and Willa; 15 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kayleigh, Joshua, Cade, Abigail, Seth, Keegan, Luke, Laura, Eli, Kyle, Aubree, Jude, Titus, and Cameron and one great- great-grandson, Baker. She is also survived by her loving sister, Nina Bickar and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Betty is now rejoicing in Heaven with her beloved parents; grandmother Ella Stock Owens; three sisters, Maxine Kilgore, Mildred King and Ernestine Plaster; two brothers, Kenneth and Leonard Plaster; a special cousin who was like a sister, Marie Baughn and many other family members.
The family extends their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Stephen Roy and her nurses for their care and compassion during her final week.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday October 6, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington with services at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Former pastor Rev. Phillip Warren and current pastor Rev. Jeffrey Canterbury will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be appreciated, or donations in Betty's memory may be sent to First Baptist Church of Ceredo, 448 Main Street, Ceredo WV 25507 or to the Hospice House. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
While our hearts may be broken and we will miss her every day, we do not grieve as those who have no hope; we look forward with anticipation to our glorious reunion in Heaven where we will be together throughout eternity.
