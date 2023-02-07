BETTY ELAINE MEADOWS, 85 of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Troy Nicely. She was born December 3, 1936, a daughter of the late Clarence and Glennith Lawson Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Meadows. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Williamson and Buffy Meadows of Milton; one son, Bruce Hall Meadows of Culloden; sister Exie Beaver of Pompano Beach, Fla.; grandchildren Clinton Williamson and Brooke Garofalo; great-grandson Noah Garofalo; special aunt Lessie Lawson, and her special friends Jessie, Kathy, Debbie, Amber, Connie and Mary. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

