BETTY ELIZABETH BURNSIDE RHOADES, 91, of Freemansburg, W.Va., entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Betty was a loving mom, devoted wife, caring friend, wonderful sister and daughter, dear grandma and great-grandma. She was generous and made people feel special. She was born in Weston, W.Va., on June 30, 1929, the third child of the late Edward Brent and Estelle Maude Brohard Burnside. She was a hard worker, nature lover, true West Virginia girl rooted in Lewis County and the Freemansburg community. Her childhood homeplace on Right Hand Fork is where she met her true love, Beecher J. Rhoades, when her brother Bill brought him to visit after the war. They married on April 10, 1948, and had six children. Betty remained a true and faithful servant throughout her life and instilled in her children the importance of a higher power, community service through 4-H and the value of a good education. She worked hard helping build their brick homeplace. Betty put up hay, tended the animals, stacked firewood and ran a weed eater until she was 85. When first married, she and Beecher helped a local lady birth her baby, who was named Betty. Betty was a full-time clerk at Weston State Hospital for fifteen years and after retirement helped her daughters (Teresa and Joy) in their flower shop at Jackson’s Mill, W.Va. She was a member of the Weston Order of Eastern Star and volunteered at polling locations for Lewis County elections. Betty restored furniture, made baskets, gardened, and was renowned for her cooking and baking. She sewed a canvas tent for the homemade camper so the family could travel together. Her scripture readings anchored her. Betty’s happy place was outdoors, where the birds and flowers brought peace, and her nature-inspired home was a testament to her walk with God. Betty is survived by five children, Jessie L. Momen and sweetheart Jim, Stewart J. Rhoades and wife Linda, Donna G. Fox and husband Ron, Loretta F. Rhoades, and Joy D. Heath and husband Mark of Weston; fourteen grandchildren, Elissa, Rayna, Chad, Ryan, Anna, Steven, Jenny, Megan, Natalie, Atalie, Mitchell, Brent and wife Erica, Brad, Brian and wife Angie; twenty-three great-grandchildren, Avant, A’Nya, Megan, McKenna, Lennon, Cody, Savannah, Andrew, Maddie, Chase, Caden, Connor, Trinity, Felicity, Jenny, Megan, Natalie, Raelynn, Emerson, Faith, Dylon, Kinsleigh and Caden; many great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Betty has been reunited with her husband, Beecher, of 66 years; parents, Brent and Estelle Burnside; first-born child, Teresa Messenger; great-granddaughter, Nora Messenger; and three siblings, Bill, Dick and Sam Burnside. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to the WVU Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute. Please make checks payable to the WVU Foundation and mail to WVU Foundation, ATTN: Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute, PO Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650, or online at http://give.wvu.edu/wvumedicine-rni#. A private service will be held, with interment following in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew, W.Va. A public Celebration of Life service may be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Road, Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Elizabeth Burnside Rhoades. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: Candidates for MU job both curious and interesting
- BUSINESS BEAT: Local businesses announce moves, openings, changes
- Struggling WV restaurant owners, managers find Greenbrier party hard to swallow
- Alabama’s Huff offered Marshall head coaching job
- Holliday thankful for tenure with Marshall
- Cabell approves three-day blended learning model for students
- County officials say employee was fired over performance, not retaliation for taking COVID-19 precautions
- Herd's coaching search could move quickly
- Chuck Landon: MU should hire Huff as new football coach
- No decision yet on Herd's next head football coach
Images
Collections
- Photos: People spend time outdoors in the warm weekend weather
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, girls basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs Coal Grove
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, women's basketball
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. South Point
- Photos: Fairland vs. Rock Hill, girls basketball
- Photos: High School Basketball, Fairland defeats Eastern-Brown
- Photos: Orchids in bloom at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: Cabell County Schools employees receive COVID-19 vaccine