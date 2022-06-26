BETTY FOARD, 96, of Huntington, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Huntington. She was born on May 29, 1926, in Huntington, daughter of the late Ellsworth Mann and Mary Shep Mann. She was also preceded by her husband of 64 years, David Foard, Jr.; son-in-law, Rick Giesel; and grandson, William Giesel. She was the honorary fashion consultant for the family business, Foard-Harwood Shoes, was a teacher, and Director of Enslow Park Presbyterian Kindergarten. Betty was a graduate of Marshall University where she earned her Bachelor's degree and was a member of Sigma-Sigma-Sigma Sorority. She was a member of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, where she and David were life-long members and elders emeriti. She was the loving mother of Allen and Debby Foard, Nancy and Joe Brashear, Paul and Barbara Foard, Mary and the late Rick Giesel; grandmother of nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time in the Church Parlor. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
