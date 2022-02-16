BETTY IRENE GARREN TOMES, 97, of Huntington, W.Va., was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Betty was born May 18, 1924, in Northup, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Williams Garren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas L. Tomes; a sister, Kathleen Adkins; and five brothers, Charles Garren, Kenneth Garren Jr., Lester Garren, Gene Garren and William Garren. She was a wonderful Christian mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty was a member of the 26th Street Baptist Church for more than 70 years where she served in many capacities including several years as president of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She was retired from Alcon Laboratories and spent her retirement years traveling, selling Avon products and spending many of her weekends operating a booth at the Proctorville Flea Market. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, TaMara “Tammy” and Ricky Adkins of Huntington, with whom she made her home; a son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Tonya Tomes of Lesage, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Jeremy Adkins of Ona, W.Va., Lauren Brittany Arthur and husband Tim Arthur of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Hannah Tomes of Lesage; and four great-grandchildren, Addison, Timmy, Isabel and Josiah Arthur, all of Chesapeake, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Tim Arthur. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Religious revival prompts walkout by Huntington High students
- Police roundup: Two Huntington residents charged with possession of drugs
- R.D. Judd: Christian preaching has no place in public schools
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Marshall softball game canceled for Sunday after team bus incident
- Wayne County lifts school mask mandate
- Cabell County Schools investigating religious event at HHS
- BUSINESS BEAT: New store coming to Huntington Mall
- JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR.
- Huntington man acquitted of sexual assault charges
Collections
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: Student drone competition at Huntington Tri-State Airport
- Photos: Tri-State ArenaCross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
- Photos: Ice cream tasting at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: Valentines Day cookies at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. FIU, men's basketball