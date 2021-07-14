BETTY JEAN BAUMGARDNER CHAPMAN, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of ninety years and ten days. She was born July 1, 1931, to the late Hercil Baumgardner and Elsie Cathey. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Burl Chapman, and two sisters, Shirley Hensley and Ruth Lafon. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughter, Linda Sue (Jimmy) Dowdy of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Mike (Bettie) Chapman of Barboursville, W.Va., and David (Debbie) Chapman of Safford, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Brian Dowdy, Marsha Stephens, Melissa Young, Ashley Chapman, Kristen Adkins, Brianna Chapman; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A Home-Going service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor David Chapman officiating. Interment will immediately follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FerrellChambersFuneralHome.com.

