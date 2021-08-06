BETTY JEAN CAMPBELL, 89, of Fairmont, W.Va., formerly of Lavalette, widow of Leroy Campbell, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Rosewood Nursing Home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Robert Hale. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born April 4, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Daniel and Thelma Bias Snider. She was a retired social worker with the State of West Virginia DHHR. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Roy Allen Campbell and Ricky Dale Campbell, and a granddaughter, Jeannie Campbell. She is survived by her loving daughter and faithful caregiver, Mindy Campbell Boyers and husband Bernie of Fairmont, W.Va.; grandchildren, Allen, Renee and Dana Campbell; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Jeanie Hudnall; five honorary pallbearers, Nicholas and Jacob Lemon, Marshall and Mason Lanham and Owen Fugini. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. A very special thank you to all of the Genesis staff at the Rosewood Center for their love and excellent care. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Founder of Hillbilly Hot Dogs dies
- Man accused of killing grandfather filmed slaying, sent video to family, prosecutors say
- Gayle A. Brazeau: Cartoon was offensive to pharmacists
- Indictment returned in shooting death of Huntington teen
- Arch Resources nearly ready to open new met coal mine in WV
- Health department alerts of substantial spread of COVID-19
- Man accused of shooting spree after daughter's murder now accused of sexually abusing minor
- Stronger, tougher Charles starring in soccer, football at Midland
- GILBERT SONNY KNIGHT JR.
- GILBERT SONNY KNIGHT
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland football practice
- Photos: 16th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival
- Photos: Huntington High football conducts open practice
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser
- Photos: Southside Neighborhood Organization Community Craft Fair
- Photos: Teddy Bear Picnic at Ritter Park
- Photos: Cabell County Fair demolition derby
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: The Herald-Dispatch hosts open house
- Photos: K-9 training obstacle course dedication ceremony